Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

