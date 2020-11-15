Brokerages Set Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 446.67

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 446 ($5.83).

Several analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 374.40 ($4.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.21.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46). In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,591.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

