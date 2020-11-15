Brokerages Set Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

BF/B opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

