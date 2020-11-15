Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.14

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE GEI opened at C$19.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is 139.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

