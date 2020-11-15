Brokerages Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT at $11.00

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InflaRx by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

