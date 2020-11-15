Brokerages Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target at $63.43

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGI. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

