BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 3.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BRP by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BRP by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,034,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

