BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.10

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.10 and traded as high as $125.55. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $123.95, with a volume of 29,869,090 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 172.75 ($2.26).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.