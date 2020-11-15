Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.77

Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.15. Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 4,393,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and a PE ratio of 67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

In other Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) news, insider Nic Hellyer bought 129,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,389.60 ($13,574.08).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

