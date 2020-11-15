CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.75.

CAE stock opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 57.82. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.37.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$524.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

