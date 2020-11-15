Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

