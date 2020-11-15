Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) versus Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Head-To-Head Review

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Canopy Growth and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 12 3 1 2.11 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 30.57 -$993.37 million $1.32 18.51 Glucose Health $290,000.00 87.81 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.