Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.45.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$32.06 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.99.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.