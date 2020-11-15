Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.76

Shares of Capital Limited (CAPD.L) (LON:CAPD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.76 and traded as low as $63.33. Capital Limited (CAPD.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 25,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Capital Limited (CAPD.L) to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.76.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

