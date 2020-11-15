Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $19.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $290.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $307,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

