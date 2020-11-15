Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $111,216. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

