Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CARA opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock worth $111,216. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

