Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of CDXI opened at $1.74 on Friday. Cardax has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

