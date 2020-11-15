CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of CDNA opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

