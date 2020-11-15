CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
