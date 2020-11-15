CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

