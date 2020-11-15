CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.98 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASI shares. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

