Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Financial Comparison

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Nova LifeStyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Nova LifeStyle -69.81% -9.35% -8.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casper Sleep and Nova LifeStyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Nova LifeStyle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and Nova LifeStyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.68 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.84 Nova LifeStyle $21.98 million 0.49 -$8.60 million N/A N/A

Nova LifeStyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casper Sleep.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Nova LifeStyle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2019, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company distributes its products through internet sales, online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. It offers its products under the Diamond Sofa and Bright Swallow brands. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

