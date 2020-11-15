Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 17,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $796,194.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,371,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

