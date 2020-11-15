CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,905 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $28,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 643,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 55.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

