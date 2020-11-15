Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.03 and traded as high as $25.90. Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 100,386 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.03. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.