Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.03

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.03 and traded as high as $25.90. Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 100,386 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.03.

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

