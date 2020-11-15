Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERV. Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.28.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

