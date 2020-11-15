Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CERV. Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.28.

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

