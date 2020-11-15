CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

CEVA stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $906.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CEVA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

