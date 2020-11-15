Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.40. Chanticleer shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 612,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

About Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc

