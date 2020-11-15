Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

