Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

