Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

CHD stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

