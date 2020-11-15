Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $280.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.95.

CI opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $141,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 15.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $553,501,000 after acquiring an additional 401,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

