Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 810,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 140,056 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

