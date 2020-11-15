Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Citigroup worth $122,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

