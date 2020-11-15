Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.21

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.21 and traded as low as $21.08. Citizens shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 14,861 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 219.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.