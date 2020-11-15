Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

