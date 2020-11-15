ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) & Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Financial Analysis

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25 ClearStory Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than ClearStory Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 2.26 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -7.13 ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ClearStory Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearStory Systems has a beta of 14.35, suggesting that its stock price is 1,335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ClearStory Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07% ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ClearStory Systems beats Tufin Software Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About ClearStory Systems

ClearStory Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset management and enterprise content management solutions. The company was founded on December 20, 1989 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

