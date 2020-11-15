CloakCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,667.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $560,018.26 and $9,667.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003067 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,534,517 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

