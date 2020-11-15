Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,095.84

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,095.84 and traded as high as $1,336.00. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) shares last traded at $1,321.82, with a volume of 312,565 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89). Insiders have acquired 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,353 in the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

