CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

NASDAQ CME opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

