CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $187.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 808,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.