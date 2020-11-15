CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.