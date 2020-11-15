Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of -2.91. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

