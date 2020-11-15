Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.62. Command Center shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 21,954 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

