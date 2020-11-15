Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.58.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.