Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Analysts Give Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) a €10.00 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of HAB opened at €8.87 ($10.43) on Wednesday. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.50. The stock has a market cap of $706.78 million and a PE ratio of 36.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

