Comparing Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) & Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ability and Vocera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.88 million 0.63 -$7.74 million N/A N/A Vocera Communications $180.50 million 5.92 -$17.98 million ($0.46) -71.43

Ability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Ability has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A Vocera Communications -8.13% -8.19% -3.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ability and Vocera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A Vocera Communications 1 2 6 0 2.56

Vocera Communications has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than Ability.

Summary

Ability beats Vocera Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, such as hands-free, wearable, and voice-controlled Smartbadge and badges, as well as third-party mobile devices; and Vocera Care Experience, a software to improve care quality and safety, patient experience and satisfaction, and simplify and automate manual tasks and procedures. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional, software maintenance, and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided its solutions to approximately 1,700 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

