Comparing Sachem Capital (SACH) and Its Peers

Sachem Capital (NYSE: SACH) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sachem Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sachem Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital 50.39% 9.30% 5.79% Sachem Capital Competitors -1.24% -7.40% 1.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sachem Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sachem Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sachem Capital Competitors 4204 13778 12759 420 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Sachem Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sachem Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sachem Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital $12.68 million $6.20 million 12.47 Sachem Capital Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.49

Sachem Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sachem Capital. Sachem Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Sachem Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sachem Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sachem Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sachem Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sachem Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Sachem Capital pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sachem Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sachem Capital peers beat Sachem Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

