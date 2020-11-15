Compass Point Lowers Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

ARGO stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

